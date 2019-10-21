× Storms Tear Through Northwest Arkansas; 1 Fatality Reported

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Storms ripped through Northwest Arkansas, downing trees and power lines and causing at least one fatality.

Damage was reported throughout the region, with the most reports coming from Siloam Springs, Cave Springs and Rogers, according to Robert McGowan, Benton County Emergency Manager.

The Embassy Suites in Rogers reported damage to one of its doors, which was torn off the hinges by high winds. Ceiling tiles just inside were also damaged.

Damage was reported at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport, but officials with the XNA Fire Department said the damage was still being evaluated as of 2:40 a.m. Arrivals and departures showed to be on time at the airport’s website, with the next flight expected to depart at 5 a.m. A flight from Dallas-Fort Worth was delayed about four hours, according to the website.

The National Weather Service and the Benton County Office of Emergency Management reported one fatality that took place in Benton County. Further information wasn’t available.

Tyson Foods in Rogers is cancelling their first shift at the Rogers plant due to damage and a power outage, said Scotty Sappenfield, acting plant manager. Second shift will start on time.

