Uprooted Trees Causing Issues For Cave Springs Residents Following Severe Storms

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — Trees pulled from the ground by a possible tornado are causing issues for residents in Cave Springs.

It was a terrifying scene on Rainbow Road in Cave Springs on Monday (Oct. 21).

A massive tree is blocking the street, and neighbors say it'll have to stay there for the next couple of days because it's wrapped around electrical wires.

Chris Sheppard told 5NEWS he woke up as soon as the power went out and was concerned about what could happen during the storm to him and his family.

"I was just waiting for something to shake off the top of the house, it was blowing so hard," Sheppard said. "I've never felt anything like that. It was really eerie the way it was going sideways on the house, and it was like a big fog going through the water and things pelting the house, and I know my wife was nervous as well."

The couple are now cleaning up what they can. Chris says he has counted almost 40 large trees ripped out of the ground in his front yard.

"I was pretty much overwhelmed. I didn't even know where to start," Sheppard said.

The neighbor next door was left with a hole and roof damage to their home. A shed nearby was also destroyed by a tree that collapsed ontop.