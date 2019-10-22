Arkansas Deploying Anonymous Tip Line To Help Protect Schools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — Starting Tuesday (Oct. 22), public and open-enrollment charter K-12 schools will have an additional tool in the fight to protect campuses from threats.

The anonymous tip texting platform Rave Eyewitness allows students, faculty and parents to discreetly report suspicious behavior or threats to authorities.

“Early reporting of unusual or concerning behavior will prevent crises and save lives,” said John Ciesla, superintendent of the Greenwood School District. “Rave Eyewitness will keep Arkansas schools safe so we can focus on helping our children reach their potential.”

This comes after a recommendation by the Arkansas School Safety Commission that the state creates a strategy to allow for anonymous reporting of suspicious behavior or threats on school campuses.

Users can report bullying, harassment, violent actions, threats or unusual behavior from students that may be struggling with self-harm or severe depression.

Once an anonymous tip is submitted, authorized school personnel will be notified so they can gather the information needed to dispatch appropriate authorities.

School districts will undergo Rave Eyewitness training throughout October and November.

More information can be found by visiting www.ravemobilesafety.com.