Bentonville Firm Movista Buys Out Biggest Competitor, Natural Insight

BENTONVILLE (TB&P) — Bentonville-based technology firm Movista has completed a deal to buy out its largest competitor.

Movista announced Monday (Oct. 21) the acquisition of South 49 Solutions, a holding company founded by Stefan Midford and based in Sterling, Va. Its two primary assets are Natural Insight, a cloud-based retail workforce management platform, and Capango, a mobile-first platform that connects job seekers to opportunities without requiring resumes.

New York-based private equity firm Level Equity backed the deal. Level Equity also led Movista’s $12 million Series A venture capital round announced last year.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, although Movista CEO Stan Zylowski said it was an all-cash acquisition.

The deal is expected to greatly consolidate the marketplace by bringing together two of the largest domain leaders in retail execution technology. Movista, founded in 2010 by University of Arkansas graduates Zylowski and April Seggebruch, uses smart device applications for managing mobile workforces. Natural Insight launched in 2009.

