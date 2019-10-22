Cave Springs Woman Cleaning Up After Power Storms

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — Many people in our area are still dealing with devastation and damage caused by early morning storms Monday (Oct. 21).

Gwendolen Rakes is one of those residents dealing with loss.

“There was no lights so I grabbed a flashlight and lots of buckets because water was coming in my bedroom like it was raining in there,” Rakes said.

Rakes and her husband designed their home over 40 years ago.

She lost her husband to cancer a few years ago and says it was hard seeing her dream home damaged.

“Total devastation, I mean it was just horrible, absolutely horrible,” Rakes said.

Many trees, some over a hundred years old uprooted and fell, one even landing on Rakes’ house.

Family and friends have come to clean up the damage, but there’s only so much they can do until professionals come to help.

“There’s not much I can do. I just have to live with it because it’s there. It’s not a bad hole but it leaks. I just hope it doesn’t rain,” Rakes said.