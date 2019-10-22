Chilly Start, Warmer Afternoon

Northwest winds brought us cooler air to start the day. We start a warming trend for the next few days before a cold front pushes in to end the week.

Temperatures will be cool to start today, but warm into the low 60s by the afternoon. It will be a bit breezy throughout the day, too.

This morning will be cooler than yesterday's morning, but it will be a nice afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Rain chances increase for Thursday morning leading to a soggy end of the week.

