City Of Rogers To Help Residents Clean Up After Storms

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Rogers will begin picking up tree limbs from residents affected by recent severe storms on Monday (Oct. 28).

Through drone footage, 911 calls, and utility calls, the city determined the affected area extends to the south, west and east city limit boundaries and south of Walnut from 8th Street to Olive Street.

If you have damage and live outside of this defined area, you’re asked to contact the Street Department at 479-621-1140 for an individual determination.

All limbs must be curbside no later than 6 a.m. on Monday (Oct. 28).

The city asks that you not place limbs near utilities, mailboxes, storm drains or fire hydrants.

The department will only conduct one pass through the streets and any limbs not place curbside by 6 a.m. will not be picked up.

Tree debris may also be taken to the Benton County Solid Waste District located at 2307 N. Arkansas Street, which is temporarily extending its house from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Nov. 2. The department is closed for lunch from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Only yard waste material (trunks, branches, leaves) will be accepted and residents must bring proof of residency and identification in order to drop off the material.

The city is encouraging all homeowners to contact their insurance provider to assist with any damage. If residents are still in need, you’re asked to contact Rogers City Hall at 479-621-1117 and will be directed to several organizations and nonprofits that can help.

Click here for more information on cleanup efforts in Rogers.