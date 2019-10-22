JBU Offering Scholarships To Mercy Employees, Families

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — John Brown University and Mercy are teaming up to offer scholarships to Mercy workers and their immediate family members.

Mercy employees eligible for scholarships will be given the opportunity to enroll in JBU’s traditional undergraduate, online undergraduate and graduate programs.

Degrees offered through this collaboration include traditional face-to-face classes, online classes and a combination of online and evening classes, depending on the program.

“Mercy is pleased to work together with John Brown University,” said Scott Sell, Mercy’s vice president of talent selection. “While Mercy co-workers are continuously pursuing lifelong learning opportunities, financing their education can be one of their top concerns. With tuition scholarships, our co-workers can shift their focus from finances to their education. Thanks to the university, we are able to offer our co-workers in northwest Arkansas and across the four states we serve additional educational possibilities.”

JBU currently offers business partnerships to many organizations across Northwest Arkansas, including the City of Siloam Springs, Simmons Foods Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., Harvest Group, Sam’s Club and Walmart.

“JBU has called Siloam Springs home since the founding of our main campus here. As such, we’ve had a long history of strong relationships in northwest Arkansas that have benefitted the local community,” said Dr. Ed Ericson, JBU’s vice president for academic affairs. “We’re excited to provide opportunities that expand JBU’s mission to reach Mercy co-workers nationwide as they further their educational pursuits and career goals.”