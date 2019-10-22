Leslie Rutledge: Bipartisan Investigation Into Facebook Launched For Antitrust Violations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Tuesday (Oct. 22) a bipartisan investigation by 47 state attorneys general into Facebook for antitrust violations.

The investigation will focus on potential anticompetitive business practices brought about by the tech giant in the industry.

“Major tech platforms like Facebook have thrived on the public’s willingness to share their personal information and preferences,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “This investigation is a deeper dive into the business practices used by Facebook to determine whether it has committed any violations of antitrust laws.”

In September, Rutledge announced an antitrust investigation into whether Google operates under State and federal antitrust laws. A bipartisan group of 50 attorneys general plan to work with federal authorities to investigate Google’s control of online advertising markets and search traffic that may lead to anticompetitive behavior that harms Arkansas consumers.

