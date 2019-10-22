× Public Comment Meeting To Be Held As Part Of Fayetteville Police’s Reaccreditation

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police will hold a public comment meeting as part of their application process for a prestigious national accreditation.

Police Chief Mike Reynolds announced recently that the department is seeking reaccreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, or CALEA. The “highly prized recognition of public safety professional excellence” requires the department to meet the commission’s state-of-the-art standards. The accreditation is good for four years.

As part of the process, a team of assessors will arrive Nov. 4 to examine all aspects of the department. The process also includes a public information session, where officers and the community are invited to offer comments. The session will take place Monday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m. in the Fayetteville District Courtroom at 176 S. Church Ave. in Fayetteville.

Those who cannot attend but would like to offer comment can do so by calling (479) 587-7110 from 2-4 p.m. on Nov. 4 to speak with CALEA assessors. The telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the police department’s ability to comply with CALEA standards. A list of those 189 standards are available at the Fayetteville Police Department.

Those who wish to offer comments about the Fayetteville Police’s ability to meet accreditation standards or who want more information on CALEA can write to the commission at 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155; can call (703) 352-4225 or can email calea@calea.org.