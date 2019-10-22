× Razorbacks Release 2020 Baseball Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Expectations are going to be high for Arkansas when the 2020 baseball season arrives on Valentine’s Day and now we know who the Razorbacks will face as the complete schedule was released on Tuesday.

The non-conference schedule is highlighted by a weeked at Minute Maid Park in Houston as Arkansas will face Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor in a three day span. For the second straight season the Razorbacks will host both UA-Pine Bluff and Little Rock. The two game series against the Golden Lions will be split as their April 28 contest will be played at Baum-Walker Stadium while the next day the two will meet at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The SEC slate is highlighted by a visit from Florida and Texas A&M.

Here’s a complete look at the 2020 baseball schedule

2020-Arkansas-Baseball-Schedule-Final