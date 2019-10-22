Rogers Animal Shelter Dealing With Storm Damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Rogers Humane Society is cleaning up after storms came through and destroyed parts of the shelter.

Crews have started cleaning up the dog park and other areas that received damage.

"It just looked like someone had dropped a bomb. Especially at our training center, the Murphy Dog Park training center," said Humane Society Director Clayton Morgan.

The animals were fine during and after the storm but Morgan says it could be weeks before everything is back to normal.

A total of 36 trees were uprooted and fell on the animal shelter property.

Volunteers are welcome to help clean up the shelter property.

"I just came out here to help clean up and do what I can," said volunteer Jason Bohannon. "We've got chainsaws going, we're pulling limbs out into this pile cleaning up."

The shelter has reached max capacity and cleanup crews are hoping to get as much done as possible before Wednesday, which is the day the shelter opens for adoptions.

Many dogs arrived at the shelter after the storm and they are hoping to return dogs to owners and give other dogs a new home.