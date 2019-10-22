Rogers Physician Arrested For Over-Prescribing Opiates

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Dr. Robin Ann Cox has been arrested on federal charges for operating a “pill mill” in Rogers and making false statements to DEA agents regarding the legitimacy of prescriptions bearing her signature.

Dr. Cox worked as a physician at the Arkansas Medical Clinic in Rogers.

An investigation into Arkansas Medical Clinic in Rogers was launched in 2019 after investigators received multiple complaints from local pharmacists, residents, and police departments in Northwest Arkansas that the facility was operating as a “pill mill.”

Investigators identified Dr. Cox as the physician associated with the clinic. They analyzed prescription drug monitoring data related to her prescribing habits from the date the clinic opened in May 2018 through the middle of September 2019.

The investigation showed Dr. Cox was over-prescribing opioids, and her prescriptions were not written in the usual course of professional practice.

In the period analyzed, Dr. Cox prescribed 214,050 tablets of oxycodone, worth a street value of approximately $3,204,765 if diverted. 90% of the patients whom Dr. Cox prescribed controlled substances during the investigation received a prescription for at least one opioid.

Dak Kees, United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas and Justing King, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, announced Dr. Cox’s arrest Tuesday (Oct. 22).

Dr. Cox was indicted on one count of prescribing without a legitimate medical purpose outside the scope of professional practice and one count of willfully and knowingly making a material false statement to federal investigators.