Several Roads In Benton County Remain Closed As Cleanup Continues
BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Benton County officials announced Tuesday that several roads remain closed as cleanup from Monday’s severe storms continues.
While the list has been culled considerably, work continues on many roads throughout the county, where trees and power lines were felled by high winds and, in the case in Siloam Springs, a tornado.
In addition, Highway 264 from Highway 12 to Highway 112 remains closed. Those wishing to access the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) must do so from the north.
The following roads remain closed as of 11 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 22):
- Acapulco Drive off Highway 12 (trees, power lines down)
- Atkins Road (trees, power lines down)
- Cross Hollow Road (power line in tree)
- Cypress Lane (power line in tree)
- Falcon Place (power line in tree)
- Fir Lane (trees, power lines down)
- Grackle Drive (power line in tree)
- Haden Road at Holmes Road (trees, power lines down)
- Haven Drive (trees blocking road)
- Hickory Drive (power lines down)
- Hickory Lane (power lines down)
- Lori Lane
- Pine Lane (trees, power lines down)
- Piney Point Road
- Summers Road (trees in power lines)
- Waukesha Road (power lines down)