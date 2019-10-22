× Several Roads In Benton County Remain Closed As Cleanup Continues

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Benton County officials announced Tuesday that several roads remain closed as cleanup from Monday’s severe storms continues.

While the list has been culled considerably, work continues on many roads throughout the county, where trees and power lines were felled by high winds and, in the case in Siloam Springs, a tornado.

In addition, Highway 264 from Highway 12 to Highway 112 remains closed. Those wishing to access the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) must do so from the north.

The following roads remain closed as of 11 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 22):