Utilities Working To Restore Power To Thousands After Damaging Storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) — Power is still out for thousands of people Tuesday morning in Benton County after damaging storms spiraled through the area Monday (Oct. 21).

Crews are out with Carroll Electric Cooperative trying to get the power restored.

More than 9,000 of the utility's customers are without power in Benton County. They are also reporting 25 people without power in Washington County.

SWEPCO is reporting about 3,300 people without power in Benton County.

Nancy Plagge with Carroll Electric Cooperative says the repair work could take days to complete.

"We've got lots of crews, lots of man, lots of equipment coming into help. This will be however a multi-day event.. we regret that but people that are involved in this need to be prepared for two, three, possibly four days without power," she said.