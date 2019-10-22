Walmart To Participate In National Drug Take Back Day

(KFSM) — Walmart is standing by its slogan to help people live better by helping fight the opioid crisis in local communities.

More than 600 Walmart stores across the nation are participating with local law enforcement in the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday (Oct. 26) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Through the take back events, patients will be able to safely dispose of their unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications.

Local law enforcement will be set up in the parking lots of participating Walmart stores to dispose of those medications.