Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTERTON (KFSM) - Nick Whitlatch has been making plays all season for Bentonville West and the fans have certainly taken notice.

For the second time in three weeks, his long touchdown run earned the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week honor as it picked up 42 percent of the fan vote.

Whitlatch scored three touchdowns in the Wolverines' 24-20 win over Har-Ber as West stayed unbeaten in the conference.