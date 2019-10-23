Almost 4,000 Carroll Electric Customers Still Without Power Following Tornado

Posted 5:01 pm, October 23, 2019

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Almost 4,000 Carroll Electric customers are still without power after Monday’s (Oct. 21) tornado.

According to a press release from the company, after final damage assessments were completed, the broken pole count has exceeded 300 and at this time 140 poles have been replaced.

A total of 3,900 customers, 3.8% of the total customer base, are without power as of 5 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 23).

There are a total of 375 linemen and right-of-way/tree service professionals in the field restoring service.

Up-to-date numbers of outages can be found on the company’s website.

Carroll Electric will be issuing another update around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 23).

Heavy rains are expected in our area Wednesday.

