Arkansas Lt. Governor Tours Storm Damage In Siloam Springs

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — The Arkansas Lieutenant Governor toured tornado-ravaged Northwest Arkansas Wednesday (Oct. 23).

A constant noise of chainsaws can be heard down Hickory Lane in Siloam Springs as crews and residents clean up after the EF-1 tornado swept through the area.

Lt. Governor Tim Griffin toured Siloam Springs Wednesday and spoke with families who were uprooted by the storm.

"This helps us to know what’s going on because certainly they are going to need all these communities, Siloam Springs and others will need state assistance and they’ll be asking for that," Griffin said.

Griffin says he has already been discussing with Siloam Springs Mayor John Turn about how the state can step in to help throughout the cleanup process.

Griffin says his it was a priority for him to visit those affected by the storm and to see the destruction for himself so he can better assist at the state level moving forward.

"Time and time again in Arkansas whether it be the floods in the River Valley or the storms up here people love each other they feel like they are one big family and they just want to help," Griffin said.

State Representative for District 87 Robin Lundstrum also joined the lieutenant governor while touring the tornado damage.