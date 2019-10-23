Benton County Tornado Facts

The tornado that struck early Monday morning had an unusually large width for a tornado. In fact it’s the second largest tornado width since record keeping started back in the 1950s.

The tornado is the widest on record for the county at 2,640 yards or 1.5 miles. The previous widest (in Benton County) occurred on March 12th, 2006 at 700 yards and was rated an EF3.