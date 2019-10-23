× Clarksville Police, Up For Grant To Purchase K9, Asking For Public Votes

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) — The Clarksville Police is asking for the public’s help to win a grant to purchase a K9 officer.

The department announced that it has been nominated for a grant from Aftermath to purchase a department-owned narcotics-detection K9.

The winner of the grant is determined by popular vote, so Clarksville officers are asking for the public’s help. Here’s how to vote:

Visit https://www.aftermath.com/k9-grant

Click the region (Arkansas)

Find the photo for Clarksville Police (use left or right arrows to scroll through photos)

Click the photo to see it full size

Click “Vote”

Enter your first and last name and email address (the information is not saved but is used to ensure only one vote per person every 24 hours)

Click “Vote”

Voting begins today (Oct. 23) and run through Nov. 3. Voting is once per day per person. Once voting is complete, the link can be shared on social media for more votes.

The winners will be announced Nov. 6, according to the Aftermath website.

Aftermath says it is the “nation’s premier crime scene cleanup and biohazard remediation company,” according to its website. The company enters a crime scene after authorities have completed their investigations there and professionally clean the area.