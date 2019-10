FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 23).

Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department says the cyclist’s injuries are non-life threatening at this time.

The accident happened near Zaxby’s and Taco Bueno on MLK Jr. Blvd.

