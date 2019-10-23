Duo Suspected Of Armed Robbery In Iowa Arrested In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Two people suspected of armed robbery with a knife in Clive, Iowa, were arrested Monday (Oct. 21) in Fort Smith.

Shamale Guy and Latrice Ford were arrested near Towson Avenue and Fresno Street. During the arrest, Guy fled on foot but surrendered a short time later one block away.

Guy was also wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm by Fort Smith Police following an incident that happened in June.

U.S. Marshalls say the Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force worked closely with Fort Smith Police to track down and arrest the duo.

Both suspects were transported to the Sebastian County Detention Center.

