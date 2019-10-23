Expect Heavy Rain Thursday

A cold, steady rain is set to affect our area on Thursday. Rain will move in after midnight and continue throughout the day.

While this system won’t feature the severe weather risks of tornadoes or damaging winds, we are expecting heavy rain and flash flooding could become an issue with flash flooding.

Here’s a timeline as well as the latest rainfall estimates.

6AM THURSDAY Showers and thunderstorms will already be underway for the morning drive.

NOON THURSDAY Showers will continue with a very cold rain for the afternoon.

6PM THURSDAY Showers will continue into the evening and the overnight with more rain into the overnight hours.

Rain totals will range from 1-3″ across most of our region. The heaviest will be in NW Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma. We may see slightly lower totals farther to the east and closer to Clarksville & Booneville.

Regardless, expect a chilly, cold, raw day for most of the area on both Thursday and Friday with slightly drier weather heading into the weekend.

-Garrett