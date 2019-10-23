Persimmon Tree In Fayetteville Park Recognized As Largest In The State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A persimmon tree at Wilson Park in Fayetteville is the largest of its species in the state. It’s been named the Arkansas State Champion persimmon tree.

Washington County Forester Kevin Hickie confirmed the measurements on Saturday, October 21.

Nathan Albertson, grounds crew leader and certified arborist with the City of Fayetteville’s Parks and Recreation Department, noted the tree’s size and submitted documentation to have the tree confirmed as an Arkansas State Champion.

A formula called the “Bigness Index” is used to decide which trees are State Champions. A tree’s circumference, height, and 25% of the crown width are measured.

The persimmon tree in Wilson Park measured 69 feet tall, with a crown width of 34 feet and a trunk circumference of 64 inches, giving it a Bigness Index of 142. It can be found from the trail on the south side of Wilson Park just south and west of the Wilson Park Pool across the creek.

Persimmon trees are native to the Northwest Arkansas area. They are easily identified by their gray bark that is broken into small blocks. Persimmon trees typically grow to 35-60 feet tall.

Fayetteville’s Urban Forestry staff will have persimmon trees to give away to Fayetteville residents during the annual Celebration of Trees taking place this Saturday, October 26, starting at 7 a.m. on the Fayetteville Square.