Police Searching For Car Thief After Vehicle Stolen From Fort Smith Senior Center Parking Lot

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A car thief has struck a senior center in Fort Smith, stealing a 76-year-old man’s vehicle right from the parking lot.

Ken Ross left the senior center after lunch Wednesday (Oct. 23) to get in his 91′ Lincoln Continental, which was parked in a handicap spot close to the front of the Fort Smith Senior Activity Center.

When he walked outside though, all he saw was a bicycle left in the spot where he parked his car.

According to senior center director Deanna Rice, Ross had to leave the key in the ignition because it was broken and his key was stuck.

She says Ross just had $800 worth of work done on his car and was saving to have the ignition fixed.

Police are now on the hunt for whoever stole the car.