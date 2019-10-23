× Sinkhole Closes Westbound Lane Of Lancashire Boulevard

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — A large sinkhole has prompted the closing of one lane of a Bella Vista highway.

The sinkhole opened on Lancashire Boulevard/Highway 340 near Dogwood Drive at the bridge crossing Tanyard Creek.

Cassie Lapp, public information officer for Bella Vista, said the state Highway Department is already on the scene making the repairs. She said the hole will be filled and resurfaced today, and they are hoping the road will be reopened by tonight.

Lapp said police and flaggers are directing traffic around the hole by allowing travel in the eastbound lane. Drivers are urged to use caution around the workers.