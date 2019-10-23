× Two Words: Free Taco! Stolen Base In World Series Signals Promotion’s Payout

(KFSM) — Two words: Free taco!

That’s right, everyone in America is entitled to a free taco on Oct. 30 from 2-6 p.m.

The free munchie comes courtesy of Taco Bell and its “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotional campaign, which said that if a base was stolen during the World Series, everyone would get a free Doritos Locos Taco.

The winning moment came in the first inning of Game One of the World Series when Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner swiped second base. That crafty base-running made more than the Nationals big winners Tuesday night (Oct. 22).

The free tacos can only be obtained during the day and hours mentioned above. So mark your calendars!