Windy And Warm Wednesday

High pressure results in sunshine and warmer temperatures today. Ahead of a cold front, winds will be quite gusty. Rain moves in tomorrow and lasts through the first part of the weekend.

VIDEO FORECAST

WEDNESDAY FORECAST

Temperatures will climb to near 70 and the mid 70s this afternoon, despite the chilly start.

Clear and sunny skies will prevail today. Winds from the south will kick up to 15 to 20 mph for the afternoon.

A cold front pushes in on Thursday, but it takes a while to exit the area. Rainfall totals near 1" to 2" is possible. Rain continues through Friday, so flash flooding could be a possibility.

-Sabrina