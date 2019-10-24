× Carroll Electric Lineman Recovering After Accident In Benton County

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A Carroll Electric lineman is being treated at a hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday (Oct. 24) night in Benton County.

A spokeswoman for Carroll Electric confirmed the man’s injury wasn’t electrical but couldn’t comment further as the incident was under investigation.

About 2,600 Carroll Electric customers are still without power after Monday’s (Oct. 21) tornado.

According to a press release from the company, after final damage assessments were completed, the broken pole count has exceeded 300, and at this time, 140 poles have been replaced.

There are a total of 375 linemen and right-of-way/tree service professionals in the field restoring service, according to Nancy Plagge, Carroll Electric spokeswoman.

Up-to-date numbers of outages can be found on the company’s website.

Heavy rains are expected in our area through Thursday (Oct. 24).