FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — There is a new owner of the building that used to house the Hope Humane Society in Fort Smith.

The building on Kelley Highway was auctioned off Wednesday (Oct. 23).

The highest bidder went to Larry Breedon of Van Buren, but there is no word yet on what the plans are for the building.

It is unknown at this time how much the building was auctioned off for.

Hope Humane Society closed its doors this past summer after its contract with the city was not renewed.