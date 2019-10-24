Hackett Looks To Break Mountainburg’s Undefeated 2A-4 Record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to small town sports, they don't mess around.

"If it's anything like it's been in the past, it'll be rowdy," Mountainburg coach Tom Harrell laughed.

Hackett and Mountainburg may not be the biggest in numbers, but when it comes to football, the intensity between the two teams is unmatched.

"This is a big game for us," Coach Harrell emphasized. "Right now, if we win out, we can win conference. Hackett's always a tough team. Kind of a rivalry game for us. It doesn't matter what the records are, when we match up, it's going to be a war."

"They're really really big and really really physical," Hackett coach Michael Meador added. "So we've got to match that. We've got to get after it four quarters."

If Hackett is known for anything, it's quickness and agility combined with a strong passing game that helps them rack up the scoreboard.

"Our strengths lie in speed," Hackett noseguard/tackle Briar Goines explained. "We don't have the size that we'd like to, but we're a lot faster than them. We tend to utilize that." But Mountainburg prides itself on its run game, and a strong defensive unit that has helped lead the Dragons to an undefeated conference record.

"Our defense, we're harding working and we stop it," Mountainburg quarterback Malachi West mentioned. "We're working at it week by week, but if we can do that, stop their offense, I think we've got the game handled." When these 2A-4 foes go head-to-head, it's always a physical matchup. That looks to be no different as this week plays a big part as to who will be named conference champs.

Mountainburg will host Hackett Friday night at 7:00 PM.