Interstate 49 Clogged During Morning Rush Hour By Wrecks In Heavy Rain

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The morning rush hour turned into a longer one than usual Thursday (Oct. 24) as one accident after another stalled traffic on Interstate 49.

Most of the wrecks occurred in common trouble spots on I-49 near the Elm Springs (Exit 73) and Johnson (Exit 69) exits. The first accident to block lanes on Interstate 49 was reported shortly after 7 a.m., according to alerts from the Arkansas State Police.

Only one accident reported a possible injury.

The first wreck was soon followed by eight others throughout the morning. Most of the accidents were cleared up by about 8:30 a.m.

As of 10 a.m., a 10th accident was blocking southbound lanes of Interstate 49 about three miles south of Winslow. That accident involved three semis at the Bobby Hopper Tunnel, including one that was jackknifed, according to state police.