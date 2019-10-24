Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Donate Year’s Worth Of Food To Tennessee Elementary Students

(CNN) — Students at Jacksboro Elementary School will have food to eat for the next year thanks to Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

The pair stepped up with a generous donation after being touched by Jacksboro Elementary School teacher Brooke Goins emotional Facebook post about having to buy a student food which went viral.

On October 2 Goins wrote “Today I cried at work.”

“Not because I hate my job, or that it is just too hard (it really is),” she continued. “Today I cried for a child, a child who so innocently talked about food, and the lack of it.”

Goins went on to write about a student in need who she and other teachers put their money together to buy food for.

“I did not write this for anyone to get praise, nobody did it for the praise,” she wrote. “I want people to know that teachers are humans, we love your kids and want the very best for them. Some days we get frustrated and feel overwhelmed, but today we did what was best for a child.”

A food pantry was formed after her story went viral and Lopez and Rodriguez stepped up.

On Wednesday Lopez posted a video on her official Instagram account which showed her and Rodriguez Facetiming with Goins and some students.

Lopez told the group her mother was a teacher and talked about how moved she and Rodriguez were before announcing that they would be sending the school a year’s worth of food from a company they are part owners of, Tiller & Hatch.

“When we heard about the students and amazing teachers at Jacksboro Elementary in Tennessee, we knew we had to help,” Lopez wrote in the caption of the video she posted. “We heard teachers were helping students bring home food when they didn’t have enough. When we saw this story, it brought tears not just to my eyes, but Alex’s as well!”

Lopez went on to write “This is why being a business owner, and having actual ownership in companies (not licensing), is so important to me and Alex, especially as Latinos.”

“We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry,” she wrote. “Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food. This was my favorite moment of the month and it’s one of the best things we’ve been able to do.”