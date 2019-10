VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are looking for a man with an active warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

Van Buren Police are searching for 34-year-old Thomas Ferrell Blanton. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Blanton has a tattoo of a cross in-between his eyes.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Van Buren Police Department at 479-474-1234.