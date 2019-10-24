Oklahoma Woman Killed, Two Children And Two Adults Injured In Accident

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFSM) — A Tahlequah woman was killed and four other people were injured in an accident on U.S. 62 in Oklahoma.

The accident happened on U.S. 62 at Oakdale Drive, about five miles east of Tahlequah in Cherokee County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Stephanie Lynell Williams, 34, of Tahlequah was a passenger in a 2010 Dodge Charger when she was killed. The accident also injured the driver, Billy Crittenden, 36, of Tahlequah, and an 11-year-old girl. Both were taken to NE Health Systems in Tahlequah. Crittenden was admitted with arm, head and internal injuries, while the girl was admitted with a head injury. Both were listed as stable.

Two people in the second vehicle, a 2003 Chevrolet pickup, were also injured. Javier Garay-Trejo, 24, of Stilwell and a 6-year-old boy were treated for head injuries and released from NE Health Systems.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, OHP said.