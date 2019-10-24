One Killed, Two Injured In Crash On Hwy. 12 In Benton County

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — One person is dead after a crash on Highway 12 near Bull Hill Road Thursday (Oct. 24).

According to the Beaver Lake Fire Department, two people were extricated from at least one of the vehicles.

One person was killed and two others were transported to an area hospital.

The accident caused Highway 12 to be shut down for about two hours.

The identities of those involved in the crash are unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

