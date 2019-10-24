Parrot Island Water Park Looking To Increase Entry Fee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — River Valley residents may have to pay more come next summer to get into a local water park.

Fort Smith City directors and the Sebastian County Quorum Court met Thursday (Oct. 24) to discuss a $3 increase to the daily entry fee of Parrot Island.

Management of the park says the increase is needed to cover the new minimum wage paid to some park employees.

The proposal must still be approved by the city board and the Quorum Court before it takes affect.

Meanwhile, the water park finished the summer in the black again. It's the 5th year in a row the park has finished ahead of expences.

This year's total was about $92,000 ahead.

The park also plans to add its 5th slide by mid-summer.