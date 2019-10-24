PHOTO GALLERY: Wreck Involving Three Semis Blocks Bobby Hopper Tunnel

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A wreck involving three semis caused havoc Thursday when it blocked the southbound lanes of the Bobby Hopper Tunnel.

The Interstate 49 accident happened about 9:52 a.m. in the tunnel, located about three miles south of Winslow. Traffic on the interstate was backed up all the way to West Fork. Traffic was being diverted onto Arkansas 74 to Winslow, then south on old U.S. 71.

Crews on the scene were asking for help from surrounding counties and agencies to get equipment in to move the wreckage. Several officers were called in to assist with traffic.

Some drivers could be seen on the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s traffic cams going the wrong way on the Interstate to avoid the backup.

