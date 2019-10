UPDATE: 8 power outages have been reported from SWEPCO customers in Benton County as of 8:53 p.m.

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Power has been restored to all Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) customers.

The outage map shows that all power has been restored to customers as of 8:15 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 24).

This comes about four days after an EF2 tornado that swept through the area.

131 Carroll County customers are still without power in Benton County.