Rainy And Raw Thursday

A cold front is standing still over our area dropping large amounts of rain. The rain-cooled air and clouds will keep our temperatures relative cool and steady today. There’s no severe weather threat with this rain.

VIDEO FORECAST

*coming soon*

THURSDAY FORECAST

6AM: Heavy rain will fall throughout the morning commute, especially in Northwest Arkansas. The rain begins to shift into the River Valley for the evening commute.

12PM- Lighter rain will fall in NW Arkansas around lunchtime allowing for a bit of a break. Around this time the rain will move further into the River Valley.

6PM: Another surge of rain moves in during the afternoon and lasts during the evening commute.

WHEN DOES THE RAIN END?

Rain chances trend lower the next few days as the system shifts east.

-Sabrina