Springdale Man Gets 50 Years For Raping Teen

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Springdale man was sentenced Thursday (Oct. 24) to 50 years in prison for raping a 16-year-old girl.

A Benton County Circuit Court jury convicted Raul Torres-Garcia on two counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree sexual assault.

Benton County prosecutor Nathan Smith said the sexual abuse of a child is worthy of a long prison sentence.

“By giving this defendant 50 years in prison, the jury expressed the moral condemnation of our community toward such evil acts,” Smith said. “I hope that this sentence will allow the victim and her family to rest easier knowing that her abuser can’t hurt her or anyone else anymore.”

Smith also praised law enforcement for their efforts in apprehending Torres-Garcia and the courage the girl showed in confronting her abuser.

Torres-Garcia, 49, was arrested in July of 2018 after the girl told Springdale police he had been raping her since December of 2017, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl said she told Torres-Garcia “no” during one encounter but was too scared to say anything during subsequent incidents — the most recent of which was in the summer of 2018, according to the affidavit.