WATCH: Car Crash Saves Couple, Child In Stroller From Being Hit By SUV

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CNN) — A car accident potentially saved the lives of a couple and their baby while crossing the street, and it was all caught on video.

The accident happened in Phoenix, according to our CNN affiliate KNXV. A couple was pushing a stroller across the street as cars were turning in front of them. As the third car made the turn, an SUV ran the red light and headed straight for the couple and the stroller.

The pedestrians missed being hit when a black car that was turning into their lanes struck the SUV that was running the red light.

Police said the driver of the SUV threatened witnesses on the scene before fleeing. He was later arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

The couple and their child were not harmed. The driver of the black car was expected to be OK, police said.