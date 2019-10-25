Bella Vista Fire Department Trains For Mass Shooting Response

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — The Bella Vista Fire Department practiced responding to a mass shooting situation.

Each shift trained during a mass shooting drill at First United Methodist Church in Bella Vista.

Students from Bentonville Schools Ignitepsc program not only participated in the drills as victims but also created wounds for the first responders to treat.

The drill allowed crews to practice responding to a mass casualty incident, triaging patients and treating different levels of injuries.

The BVFD also worked with various agencies in the area as if it were a real-time event, including transporting patients to area hospitals.