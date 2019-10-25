× Bentonville School Bus Ends Up In Ditch; No Kids On Board

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Bentonville school bus ended up in a ditch Friday morning (Oct. 25) after missing a turn.

Leslee Wright, public information officer for the Bentonville School District, said no children were on the bus at the time of the accident.

The bus missed the turn at South Rainbow Road and West Northgate Road, Wright said.

The bus was pulled out of the ditch and was towed away.

The tow truck driver told 5NEWS the bus driver was not hurt.