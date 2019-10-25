Candy And Cops Carnival Trunk Or Treat Event Happening At The Benton County Fairgounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The fourth annual costumes, Candy and Cops Carnival kicks off Friday (Oct. 25) night.

Because of the rain, the event was moved into the livestock building on the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Crews spent the whole day setting up the room in order to create fun for the whole family.

The first 1,000 kids to arrive will get a free bag full of treats.

There will be hot dogs, cotton candy, popcorn, candy, bouncy houses, a haunted house and much more at the carnival.

The event will be 6-8 p.m. and is free to the public.