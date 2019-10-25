Crystal Bridges Museum Introduces New Multimedia Attraction

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art introduces its new exhibit, North Forest Lights opening Saturday, (Oct 26).

Crystal Bridges partnered with Montreal-based multimedia and entertainment studio Moment Factory to create its artistic light and sound experience in the middle of the North Forest for a unique experience.

Visitors can walk through the Ozark woods for one mile as it converts nature’s unseen communication into lights, sound and sensory effects, allowing people to reconnect with nature in a more modern and technological way.

“North Forest Lights reflects the mission of Crystal Bridges by connecting visitors to art and nature. It also allows us to activate the forest in a totally new way for the fall and winter season, adding elements like a new bridge, photo spot, and food and beverage offerings, a place to gather by the campfire, bringing people together for a one of a kind immersive experience,” said Robin Groesbeck, Director, Exhibitions & Interpretation, Crystal Bridges. “Guests will encounter stunning light displays and will be surrounded by rich soundscapes, all inspired by our Ozark setting.”

There are five different installations that come to life in the forest with this technology.

Crystal Grove – See the glowing language of young saplings, as they seem to communicate through shimmering crystal lights.

Forest Frequencies – Channel the natural and human past as light and music connect you with the wavelengths of the Arkansas woods.

The Hearth – Gather around a bonfire-like sculpture to immerse yourself in the warm glow and beating heart of nature.

Whispering Tree – Communicate with a magnificent tree to learn about the color of your own voice.

Memory of Water – Surround yourself in light and sound, as a simulated stream brings water back to this dry creek bed.

“Moment Factory is thrilled to unveil its first outdoor digital art experience at Crystal Bridges,” said Jonathan St-Onge, General Manager, Moment Factory. “North Forest Lights aims to create a sense of connection with nature and to each other through the use of multimedia, lighting effects, and an original score. The collaboration between our two organizations has been enriching for our team and has allowed us to push our artistic vision. We are proud to align with the museum’s mission of bringing art to diverse audiences while highlighting the unique Ozark landscape.”

In addition to this unique experience, there is The Village, which is a communal campfire and seating area that offers hot cocoa, coffee, wine, beer, hot dogs, beignets, fire-roasted Arkansas pecans, caramel nut apples, popcorn balls, brownies and much more! North Forest Lights-branded merchandise will also be available for purchase.

The Village can be found past the Crystal Grove and Forest Frequencies installations.

There is a designated photo station near the Memory of Water installation. Visitors have the online option to order a culinary basket 24 hours prior to their visit. They are:

Heart of the Forest package – perfect for couples or date nights to include a bottle of wine, cheese tray, fruit and crackers, and a Markham & Fitz chocolate bar.

Nature’s Secret package –sparkling cider, cheese tray, fruit, crackers, and s’mores bars.

The installations were designed exclusively for Crystal Bridges.

It begins October 26, 2019 and will remain open through February 16, 2020.

The hours the exhibit will be open will depend on when twilight occurs.

The North Forest Trail is accessible for mobility devices, and wheelchairs are available for visitors to check out at the North Forest Lights entrance. A shuttle will be offered by request and visitors can bring strollers or wagons.

The Crystal Bridges Museum is located at 600 Museum Way, Bentonville, AR 72712. Below are the ticket prices:

Adults: $22

Adult members: $15

Youth 7 to 18: $10

Youth members 7 to 18: $7

Kids 6 and under: FREE

To be a member, you can join today at https://crystalbridges.org/membership/