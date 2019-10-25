Local Builder Donating All Proceeds From Home Sale To Van Buren Firefighter With ALS

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — One local company has built a special house where all of the profit made from its sale will go towards helping a Van Buren firefighter battling ALS.

Leslie (Les) Stephenson has been a professional firefighter for 27 years and is now a battalion chief with the Van Buren Fire Department.

Stephenson was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2017 and is hoping to join a stem cell treatment trial to help prolong his life.

TEI Properties along with other suppliers and sub-contractors have given both time and materials to build the house.

All of the proceeds made from the sale of the home will go to Stephenson to help fight the disease, traveling costs for doctor’s appointments and to also help the family with bills.

The house is located at 6317 Kibler Road in Van Buren and is up for sale for $310,000.

An account in Stephenson’s name has been set up at First Star Bank in Van Buren for donations.