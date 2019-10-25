One Man Killed In Benton County Crash

MAYSVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — One person was killed after a car crash in Benton County on Thursday (Oct. 24) evening.

Xai P Xiong, 29, was driving a 2006 Toyota Camry on Highway 43 in Maysville just before 6 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right and then over-corrected crossing into the opposite lane of traffic.

Kendall Nguyen, 29, was driving a 2009 Toyota Tundra southbound and struck the passenger side of the Camry, killing Xiong, and injuring a minor who was in the passenger seat.

Both Nguyen and the minor were taken to Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital, and Xiong’s body was taken to Washington Regional.

Police say the road condition was wet due to rainy weather.

No other details have been released at this time.