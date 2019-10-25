Roland Routs Tulsa Webster 46-0
-
Football Friday Night Scoreboard: Week 0
-
Top Defensive Stops: Week Zero
-
Football Friday Night Week 6 Preview & Scoreboard
-
West Battles Har-Ber In Major Conference Showdown
-
Football Friday Night Week 7 Preview And Scoreboard
-
-
Football Friday Night Week 8 Preview And Scoreboard
-
Football Friday Night Week 4 Preview & Scoreboard
-
Football Friday Night Week 5 Preview & Scoreboard
-
Football Friday Night Week 3 Preview
-
Football Friday Night Week 2 Preview
-
-
Arkansas Football Adds Three-Game Series With Tulsa
-
Crowded 3A-1 Could Start To Clear Up After Week Six
-
Football Friday Night Week 1 Preview